Karl-Anthony Towns News: Collects 19 rebounds in win

Towns logged 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 victory over New Orleans.

Towns racked up a game-high 19 rebounds in Sunday's blowout victory over the Pelicans, tying his season-high figure set during Nov. 4's loss to Houston. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star has excelled as one of the top big men in fantasy since being traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks this past offseason, averaging a robust 25.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from downtown over 19 contests. Towns has seen his rebounding rate skyrocket as New York's starting center after playing at the four in the past three seasons in Minnesota, and he should continue to be an elite source of boards for fantasy managers going forward.