Karl-Anthony Towns News: Contributes double-double in loss

Towns ended with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 109-97 loss to Houston.

Towns struggled from the field Monday, though he did produce his fifth consecutive double-double in the loss. The superstar big man has been fairly efficient thus far, shooting 52.3 percent from the field. Moreover, he has looked more comfortable with his new club while putting up 17-plus shots in each of his last three games. However, Towns is averaging only 3.2 three-point attempts per game, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie season.