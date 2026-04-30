Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Cruises to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Towns recorded 12 points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 victory over the Hawks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns recorded his second triple-double of the playoffs, helping the Knicks to a comfortable victory Thursday. It continued what has been an elite stretch of games for Towns, averaging 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 3.4 combined steals and blocks, through six games in the first round. Friday's victory means New York will now move on to face either Boston or Philadelphia, with the winner of that series to be decided in Game 7 on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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