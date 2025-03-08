Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-double in Friday's loss

Towns provided a team-high 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 105-95 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran center has delivered a double-double in three straight appearances to begin the month of March, and Towns' 46 on the season put him third in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (50) and Nikola Jokic (49). Towns has an active streak of 13 straight games with at least one three-pointer, and during that stretch he's averaging 22.8 points, 12.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals.