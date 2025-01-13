Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-double streak continues

Towns finished with 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Pistons.

Towns posted his ninth consecutive double-double Monday, albeit in a losing effort. The 29-year-old did struggle a bit from the field, though he is still on pace to shoot a career-high 55.0 percent this season. Despite tying his second-highest minutes total of the season, the star big man appeared to injure his thumb in the contest, though he was dismissive about the injury postgame, per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. The extent of the injury is unknown, though it could be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.