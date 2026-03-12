Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-double streak snapped

Towns closed Wednesday's 134-117 victory over Utah with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes.

Towns finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been his third consecutive double-double with at least 20 points. However, he did a good job as a playmaker and notched at least seven assists for a second consecutive contest. Towns' numbers seem to be trending in the right direction of late. He has scored at least 17 points in six games in a row, tallying five double-doubles and averaging 22.7 points, 12.8 boards and 4.2 dimes per contest over that stretch.