Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in 25 minutes

Towns recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Wizards.

Towns only needed 25 minutes to record his fourth consecutive double-double -- and 11th of the last 12 games. Even though Towns has struggled defensively at times, his two-way impact can't be overlooked in fantasy. He's averaging 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in nine outings in November.