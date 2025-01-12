Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in blowout win

Towns notched 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Towns delivered a stellar performance in the blowout win, racking up a game-high mark in rebounds while logging his 14th 30-plus-point outing. The star big man recorded his 33rd double-double through 37 regular-season appearances and is also on pace to average a career-high mark in rebounds (14.0). Towns continues to dominate with his new club and has been efficient while doing so, shooting what would be a career-high 55.4 percent from the field.