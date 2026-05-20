Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Towns ended Tuesday's 115-104 overtime win over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes.

Towns, while not at his best, chalked up his third double-double in the past four games, while also handing out at least five assists for the eighth straight contest. Matched up against the size of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Towns certainly held his own on both ends of the floor. He continues to serve as an offensive hub, averaging 6.7 assists in 10 appearances over the past month.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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