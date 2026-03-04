Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in loss
Towns totaled 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.
Towns dominated the glass, notching his league-leading 43rd double-double of the season, but he also made a fair amount of mistakes in the narrow loss. Towns fouled out for the first time since the All-Star break, finished with a team-worst minus-18 differential, and with him unavailable down the stretch, the Knicks had their three-game win streak snapped. They'll look to get things back on track Friday in Denver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1913 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More