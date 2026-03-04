Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in loss

Towns totaled 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Thunder.

Towns dominated the glass, notching his league-leading 43rd double-double of the season, but he also made a fair amount of mistakes in the narrow loss. Towns fouled out for the first time since the All-Star break, finished with a team-worst minus-18 differential, and with him unavailable down the stretch, the Knicks had their three-game win streak snapped. They'll look to get things back on track Friday in Denver.