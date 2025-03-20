Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in loss to Hornets

Towns ended Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Hornets with 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Towns remains the most reliable scoring option for the Knicks, and while he's been experiencing an uptick in workload and usage rate due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), he's not been fazed by the uptick in workload. The star big man surpassed the 20-point mark for the seventh game in a row, a span in which he's also notched three double-doubles. Towns is averaging 25.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in that seven-game stretch.