Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in ugly loss

Towns registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 126-101 loss to the Thunder.

The Knicks looked overmatched in this game, but Towns delivered another consistent effort en route to posting his seventh straight double-double. In fact, the star center has not recorded a double-double in only four of his 36 regular-season appearances. He's averaging 25.3 points and a career-high 13.9 boards per game in his first year with the franchise after being traded from the Timberwolves in the offseason.