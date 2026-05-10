Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in victory

Towns tallied 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes in Sunday's 144-114 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While he put up only seven shots, Towns was extremely efficient on the offensive end and was one of six Knicks players to score in double figures. The star big man also impressed as a playmaker, leading all players in assists. He has taken on a larger facilitating role of late and has dished out at least six dimes in seven straight games. After sweeping the Sixers, Towns and the Knicks will now await the winner of the Cavaliers-Pistons series.