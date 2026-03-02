Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in win
Towns notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 win over the Spurs.
The Knicks handled business early, resulting in a lower workload for Towns. Despite this dud, Towns has been very solid in recent games. Over his last six appearances, he's producing top-25 value in nine-category fantasy formats with 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 273 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 246 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 228 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 219 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More