Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:40am

Towns notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 win over the Spurs.

The Knicks handled business early, resulting in a lower workload for Towns. Despite this dud, Towns has been very solid in recent games. Over his last six appearances, he's producing top-25 value in nine-category fantasy formats with 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.

