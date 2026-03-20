Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Towns recorded 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four turnovers across 29 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over Brooklyn.

This was Towns' 49th double-double of the season and the 471st of his career. The six-time All-Star is averaging 20.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 triples per game this season on 49/37/85 shooting splits.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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