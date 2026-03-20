Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in win
Towns recorded 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four turnovers across 29 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over Brooklyn.
This was Towns' 49th double-double of the season and the 471st of his career. The six-time All-Star is averaging 20.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 triples per game this season on 49/37/85 shooting splits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 155 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 137 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 137 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More