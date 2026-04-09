Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Towns tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.

Towns didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance from beyond the arc but still finished as New York's third-leading scorer behind Josh Hart (26) and Jalen Brunson (25). Towns turned in a solid all-around outing, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds and recording multiple steals for a second straight game. The star big man also notched his third straight appearance with a double-double or better and has logged four such performances over his last five games, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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