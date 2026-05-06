Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles with seven dimes

Towns ended Wednesday's 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 20 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Towns was limited by foul trouble throughout the game, but he made the most of his minutes, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds and not missing his first shot until the fourth quarter. The Knicks are now just two wins away from making their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.