Karl-Anthony Towns News: Ekes out double-double against Pels
Towns registered 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 win over New Orleans.
It was the 24th double-double of the season for Towns in only 26 games, and he's already blown past the 22 in 62 regular-season contests he managed in 2023-24, his final campaign with Minnesota. The 29-year-old center has a double-double in 17 straight appearances, and his 24 puts him second in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis' 25.
