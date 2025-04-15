Karl-Anthony Towns News: Expected to play Saturday

Towns (knee) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Towns is coming off one of the best regular seasons of his NBA career, as his first year with the Knicks has been a resounding success. The superstar big man averaged 24.4 points and a career-high 12.8 rebounds per game, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep.