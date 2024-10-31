Karl-Anthony Towns News: Explodes for 44 points Wednesday

Towns amassed 44 points (17-25 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over Miami.

Towns had his best game since joining the Knicks before the start of training camp in late September, and the star big man was the main reason why New York came through with the victory here. Towns has opened his Knicks tenure with three double-doubles in four games, and he figures to continue playing a dominant role on offense alongside Jalen Brunson.