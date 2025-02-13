Karl-Anthony Towns News: Explodes for 44 points Wednesday
Towns produced 44 points (14-25 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 47 minutes during Wednesday's 149-148 overtime victory over the Hawks.
Towns finished just two points away from reaching his season-high mark, but this was his fifth outing with at least 40 points this season. The star big man continues to enjoy a stellar season in his first year with New York, and he heads into the All-Star break with excellent averages of 25.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of February.
