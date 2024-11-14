Karl-Anthony Towns News: Explodes for season-high 46 points

Towns registered 46 points (18-30 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Bulls.

Despite Towns dropping a season-high 46 points, the Knicks came up short against the Bulls on Wednesday. The 29-year-old big man has displayed impressive efficiency to begin the season, converting 50.8 percent of his 5.4 three-point attempts per contest. Towns has also recorded a double-double in nine of his 11 appearances in 2024-25.