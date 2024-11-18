Karl-Anthony Towns News: Fills stat sheet in return Sunday

Towns closed Sunday's 114-104 win over the Nets with 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Towns returned to the hardwood after a one-game absence and posted an impressive stat line, leading the Knicks in points and rebounds while ending second in assists behind Jalen Brunson's 10. Towns has been excellent in his first year with the Manhattan franchise and has recorded 10 double-doubles in his first 12 games with New York. The star big man is averaging 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game since the beginning of November.