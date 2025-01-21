Karl-Anthony Towns News: Fills up stat sheet in win

Towns finished with 25 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 99-95 win against the Nets.

Towns continues have a solid first year with the Knicks, as he fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis for New York. If he can continue to play at a high level, the Knicks will have a decent chance of making a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference while being one of the most consistent big man in the league from a fantasy perspective