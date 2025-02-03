Karl-Anthony Towns News: Flirts with double-double in win

Towns notched 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes in Monday's 124-118 win over Houston.

Towns held things down in the paint for New York in Monday's battle, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total while finishing as one of three Knicks with 20 or more points and coming up one board shy of a double-double. Towns surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in three outings, having recorded at least 20 points and nine boards on 31 occasions.