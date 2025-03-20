Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Goes for 32 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Towns produced 32 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to San Antonio.

Towns posted a strong line in this loss to the Spurs and finished just one rebound away from a double-double, though seeing him as the Knicks' go-to option isn't surprising, especially considering Jalen Brunson (ankle) has yet to return to action. That said, this was Towns' first game with 30 or more points since Feb. 20. He's averaging 23.1 points per game since the beginning of March, and while that's not a bad figure at all, it's below the 24.4 points per contest he's averaging throughout the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now