Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good for Friday in Motor City

Towns (wrist) is available and starting in Friday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns appeared to sprain his left wrist while dropping a 44-point double-double in Wednesday's win over Miami, though he is expected to handle his normal workload Friday. The big man has averaged 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks across 31.8 minutes per game in four regular-season outings with his new club.