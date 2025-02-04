Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good to go against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Towns (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Towns has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left knee soreness. The star big man has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 29.3 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now