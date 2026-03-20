Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Towns (personal) will play in Friday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns was a late addition to the injury report Friday for personal reasons, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up. The star big man has racked up nine double-doubles in his last 10 appearances, averaging 20.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game during that stretch.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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