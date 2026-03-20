Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good to go Friday

Towns (personal) will play in Friday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns was a late addition to the injury report Friday for personal reasons, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up. The star big man has racked up nine double-doubles in his last 10 appearances, averaging 20.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game during that stretch.