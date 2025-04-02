Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:15pm

Towns (knee) is available and starting against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns didn't play in Tuesday's win against the 76ers due to left knee soreness, but he'll be on the floor for the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back set Wednesday. He averaged 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.9 minutes per game in March while connecting on 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

