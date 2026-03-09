Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Huge all-around night in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Towns finished with 35 points (13-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-118 loss to the Clippers.

Towns appeared to be battling through some sort of lower body injury heading into halftime, but he started the second half and made a large impact across the board. He scored 30-plus points for the first time since Dec. 27 and now has six double-doubles in six March appearances. Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby continue to lead the charge for New York offensively, but the Knicks received only 14 points from their bench Monday, which proved to be too much to overcome.

