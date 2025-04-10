Karl-Anthony Towns News: Leading scorer in double-double

Towns notched 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to Detroit.

Towns led the way for New York in Thursday's showdown, pacing all players in scoring and shots made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a double-double performance. Towns has stepped up as of late for the Knicks, posted at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in four of his last five contests.