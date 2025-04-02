Karl-Anthony Towns News: Leads with double-double in return
Towns totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Cleveland.
Towns returned Wednesday after missing New York's previous contest due to left knee soreness, leading all Knicks in scoring and rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Towns has recorded at least 25 points and 10 boards in 28 outings, doing so in three of his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now