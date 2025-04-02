Karl-Anthony Towns News: Leads with double-double in return

Towns totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Cleveland.

Towns returned Wednesday after missing New York's previous contest due to left knee soreness, leading all Knicks in scoring and rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Towns has recorded at least 25 points and 10 boards in 28 outings, doing so in three of his last five appearances.