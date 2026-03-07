Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: League-leading 44th double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:54am

Towns finished Friday's 142-103 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

The veteran center extended his double-double streak to five games, and it was Towns' league-leading 44th of the season -- three ahead of Nikola Jokic. Since the beginning of February, Towns has 13 double-doubles in 15 games, averaging 18.7 points, 12.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

