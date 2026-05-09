Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Limited by foul trouble again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Towns posted eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 victory over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns was limited to fewer than 29 minutes for the fourth straight game, picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter. Despite some ongoing issues on the defensive end. Towns has been rock solid for the Knicks during the postseason. As per usual, his rebound numbers have been elite; however, his assist numbers have been the real talking point. Through nine games, he is averaging 6.1 assists per game, well up on his season average of 3.4.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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