Karl-Anthony Towns News: Logs 25 points in narrow win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Towns contributed 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over Houston.

Towns enjoyed an efficient night during the victory. His rebound results were a bit below his usual results, but he converted 66.6 percent of his shots and nailed all three of his three-point attempts. Towns appears to be right back on track following the All-Star break with an average of 23.0 points over the past two games.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
