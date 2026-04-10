Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Logs another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Towns logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto on Friday.

Towns scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half to help the Knicks build a 15-point lead heading into the break. He finished as the team's leader in rebounds and assists and second in points behind Jalen Brunson (29 points). Towns has recorded a double-double in three consecutive games and is up to 56 on the season, which leads the Association. New York is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Towns rest for Sunday's regular-season finale against Charlotte.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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