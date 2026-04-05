Karl-Anthony Towns News: Not listed on injury report
Towns (elbow) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Atlanta.
Towns will return from a one-game absence Monday, which will likely shift Mitchell Robinson back to the second unit, and there will be fewer minutes available for Mohamed Diawara and Ariel Hukporti. Towns is averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.3 stocks per game this season.
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