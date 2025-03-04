Karl-Anthony Towns News: Not playing Tuesday

Towns (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns will miss his fifth game since the beginning of January, this time due to a personal matter. Mitchell Robinson is operating under a minutes restriction, so expect Precious Achiuwa to see a large workload Tuesday due to the absence of Towns. Towns' next opportunity to see the floor is Thursday against the Lakers, though head coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday that he doesn't know if Towns will be with the Knicks for their six-game West Coast road trip, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.