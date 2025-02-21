Karl-Anthony Towns News: Outstanding in OT win Thursday
Towns produced 32 points (14-30 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.
Towns reached the 40-point mark in his last two games before the All-Star break, and he posted an excellent stat line in his return to action following his participation in the All-Star Game. The star big man has recorded four double-doubles over his last five outings, averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now