Karl-Anthony Towns News: Outstanding in OT win Thursday

Towns produced 32 points (14-30 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

Towns reached the 40-point mark in his last two games before the All-Star break, and he posted an excellent stat line in his return to action following his participation in the All-Star Game. The star big man has recorded four double-doubles over his last five outings, averaging 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in that span.