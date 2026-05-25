Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Paces New York in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Towns tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Monday's 130-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns got off to a strong start in this one, knocking down two triples and scoring eight points while grabbing six boards in the first quarter. The star big man finished with a team-best 19 points and a game high in rebounds while chipping in four combined steals-plus-blocks for a second consecutive contest. After sweeping the Cavaliers, Towns and the Knicks will look toward the NBA Finals, where they'll face the winner of the Thunder-Spurs series.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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