Karl-Anthony Towns News: Paces New York in victory
Towns tallied 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 145-113 win over the Wizards.
Towns turned in an efficient performance and led all players in scoring during this blowout win, reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight game. The star big man also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth straight double-double and 10th on the month. Over his last five appearances, Towns has averaged 22.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 175 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More