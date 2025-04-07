Karl-Anthony Towns News: Posts another double-double

Towns had 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 victory over Phoenix.

Towns recorded either a double-double or a triple-double for a ninth consecutive game, but this was far from his best performance, mainly since he missed his three shots from beyond the arc while failing to record more than 15 field-goal attempts for the third time over his last four outings. The Knicks' chances of a deep playoff run lie heavily on Towns' shoulders, and the big man has mostly delivered. He's averaging 23.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game over that nine-game double-double streak.