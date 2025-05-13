Karl-Anthony Towns News: Posts another double-double
Towns accumulated 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-113 win over Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with an outstanding performance, but Towns was the team's second-best player due to his impressive two-way impact. The star big man has recorded six straight double-doubles in the playoffs and is averaging 19.8 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in the series against Boston.
