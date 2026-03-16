Karl-Anthony Towns News: Posts double-double
Towns provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over Golden State.
Towns returned to his regular starting role after a one-game absence Friday against Indiana due to bilateral knee soreness. He didn't miss a beat and delivered another strong performance. This was Towns' seventh double-double in eight appearances this month, averaging 20.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting an impressive 61.9 percent from the floor.
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