Karl-Anthony Towns News: Posts double-double vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:34pm

Towns registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

It took a while for Towns to get going during Thursday's contest, as the star center scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (33 points). Towns leads the NBA with 38 double-doubles, eight of which have come in as many games. He has averaged 18.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 29.6 minutes per game since Feb. 1. However, Towns is connecting on 25.0 percent of his three-point attempts on just 3.4 3PA/G over that span, which is an area he'll look to improve on as the Knicks make a final push before the start of the postseason.

