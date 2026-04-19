Karl-Anthony Towns News: Productive in Game 1 victory

Towns accumulated 25 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 win over the Hawks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns was held scoreless in the first quarter but came alive in the second half with 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth frame. Much of that scoring production came courtesy of the free-throw line, though he was also efficient from three-point range on limited attempts, and he finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (28 points). Towns' shooting splits noticeably dip this season compared to 2024-25, but the veteran big man still has the capability of having a big performance on any given night, which will be crucial for New York's postseason run.