Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Productive in Game 1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Towns accumulated 25 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 win over the Hawks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns was held scoreless in the first quarter but came alive in the second half with 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth frame. Much of that scoring production came courtesy of the free-throw line, though he was also efficient from three-point range on limited attempts, and he finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (28 points). Towns' shooting splits noticeably dip this season compared to 2024-25, but the veteran big man still has the capability of having a big performance on any given night, which will be crucial for New York's postseason run.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
2 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago