Karl-Anthony Towns News: Pulls down 22 rebounds

Towns finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 22 rebounds, five assists and one block over 43 minutes during Sunday's 100-91 victory over the Magic.

Towns pulled down a season-high 22 rebounds, marking his sixth career game with at least that many boards. Although his shooting has cooled off in December, he has made up for it by increasing his output in rebounds and blocks. Over his last six games, he's averaging 21.5 points, 17.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.