Karl-Anthony Towns News: Pulls in season-high 19 rebounds

Towns racked up 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.

Towns' season-high 19 boards helped him post his 21st double-double of the season in 23 appearances. The 29-year-old big man is averaging a career-high 13.6 rebounds. Towns is also displaying impressive efficiency in 2024-25, posting 52.9/44.2/83.7 shooting splits.