Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Towns is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to personal reasons.

Towns was a late addition to the injury report and is now in danger of missing his sixth contest of the season. If the star big man isn't available, Mitchell Robinson would likely start at center, with Ariel Hukporti, Mohamed Diawara and Trey Jemison fighting for backup minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
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